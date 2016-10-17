Free community guided cycle rides around Hemel

A new series of guided bike rides kicks off in Hemel Hempstead over the next four Sundays.

The free trips, orgamnised by British Cycling and Dacorum Borough Council, run mainly along traffic-free routes at a steady pace, and are suitable for all the family.

Calendar of local rides:

​The rides are as follows:

October 23 – Taking the Nickey!

October 30 – Fourways Loop

ovember 6 – Three Villages and the Countryside

ovember 13 – Taking the Nickey!

Councillor Neil Harden, portfolio holder for residents and corporate services at Dacorum Borough Council, said: ​“Whether you’ve never cycled before, are merely out of practice or want to ride with all the family, Sky Ride local rides are for everyone.

“These free rides are designed to encourage everyone to rediscover the fun of cycling, and to give people the chance to get out in the fresh air and explore the countryside this autumn.”

To find out more information and to sign up for a ride visit www.goskyride.com