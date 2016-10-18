Four arrested after police find range of suspected stolen vehicles

Four people have been arrested after a number of suspected stolen vehicles, bicycles and diggers were discovered in Berkhamsted.

Police were called to a plot of land off Shootersway on Wednesday (October 12) after a suspected stolen mini digger was located.

Following a search, a number of vehicles and vehicle parts were also found at the site which police vehicle examiners and search teams spent three days looking through.

In total two mini diggers, five Transit vans, two cars, seventeen bicycles, three quad bikes, generators and garden tools were recovered as part of the operation.

The items are believed to have been stolen from across the country.

Three people were arrested at the site on suspicion of theft and handling stolen goods and have been released on bail pending further enquiries. They are a 54-year-old man, a 35-year-old man and a 41-year-old man, all of no fixed address.

All are due to return to a police station on November 24.

A fourth man was later arrested at an address in Northolt in connection with the investigation.

Rostislav Segmenov, 38, from Doncaster Drive, Northolt, has been charged with three counts of handling stolen goods and has been remanded into custody to appear before Luton Crown Court on November 14.

Detective Inspector Sam Khanna, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “This operation saw a vast of amount of suspected stolen property being recovered, which was a great result.

“We will always work hard to ensure that those suspected of being involved in organised crime are identified and dealt with robustly.”

Anyone who witnesses any suspicious activity or has information which may assist officers with their investigations can contact police on the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.