Finns looking up for stabbed dog

A police dog which was stabbed in the head and chest while chasing a suspect in Hertfordshire is making good progress, according to its handler.

PC David Wardell and his canine colleague PD Finn, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Dog Unit, were responding to reports of a robbery in Stevenage on October 4 when they both suffered stab wounds.

Seven-year-old Finn suffered a wound to his head and chest, and David suffered an injury to his hand. Despite the severity of his injuries Finn refused to let go of the suspect.

The German Shepherd was rushed to Roebuck Vets in Stevenage for initial treatment before being transferred to Davies’ Veterinary Specialists in Higham Gobion, near Hitchin.

David, who has had Finn since he was a nine-month-old pup, said: “He’s a lot brighter than he was and he’s starting to get cheeky, so he’s starting to get back to his old self.

“Finn is an amazing partner. I can’t think of anyone or any animal I’d rather work with. His enthusiasm every day is second to none and it does rub off on you. He’s always raring to go.

“It’s been really overwhelming for me, my family and our colleagues, so I would like to thank the public for all their love and support for Finn.”

Finn is currently resting at home and Dave is building his canine partner’s fitness with daily exercise.

He is being monitored by Rob Adams, the soft tissue surgeon who operated on him at Davies’ Veterinary Specialists.

Rob said: “The Davies team are honoured to have saved Finn and we are continuing to monitor his progress.

“It’s fantastic to see him returning to his normal self and we look forward to seeing him for his stitch removal very soon.”

> Watch a video of Dave and PD Finn at www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Lqbro6g4ig&feature=youtu.be