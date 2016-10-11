Fancy becoming a special policeman?

Herts Police are holding a recruitment day for Special Constables.

Specials have full police powers, uniform and protective equipment and work alongside the regular force.

Visit Three Rivers House, Northway, Rickmansworth on October 28 at 7pm. You must register your interest first at www.hertspolicecareers.co.uk

