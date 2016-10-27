Family verbally abused in Budgens

A family were verbally abused in an Abbots Langley supermarket this month.

The victim was in Budgens on the High Street with her children when one of them accidentally knocked into a man. The man then verbally abused them before leaving the store.

The incident took place at 11.20am on Sunday, October 2, and police have released a CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to.

If you can help to identify him please call the Herts Police non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference number C2/16/2655.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crimefighting charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.