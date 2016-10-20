EU-supporters join up in Cheddington

Europhiles clubbed together at Cheddington this month for a European-themed lunch and discussion.

The EU remainers group are not affiliated to any political party, but discussed topics such as ‘Was the Brexit referenduim legal?’ and ‘Should the politicians who lied during the campaign be prosecuted?’

Spokesman Jane Cutler said: “Those invited represented the 63 per cent of the electorate who did not vote to leave the EU.

“Most had been active opposing the decision and had joined one of the pro- European marches in London which attracted many tens of thousands; written to MPs in support of remaining in Europe and expressed their opinions online.

“Now, we feel, is the time to suggest to like-minded people that the backlash should start.

“We cannot go on pretending that the majority of the electorate want to leave the EU. It was only 37 per cent.

“In fact the issue was so complex that many people were undecided and did not voter.”