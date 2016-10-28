Duo wanted over theft of razors worth hundreds of pounds

Two people are wanted by police after stealing electric  razors worth hundreds  of pounds from Boots in Marlowes.

Officers would like to speak to Charlotte Dalton,  27, of no fixed address, and Shane Burton, 33, of  Whippendell Road, Watford.

Burton is also wanted for failing to appear in court and Dalton is wanted on recall to prison.

The pair have connections  to Harrow.

The alleged theft took place on August 26.

Anyone who has seen  either of them, or who  knows of their whereabouts, is asked to contact  Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crimefighting charity Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111, or  through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.

