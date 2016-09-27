Duo charged following a series of burglaries

Two people have been arrested in connection with a series of distraction burglaries which took place across the south east of England.

David Brown, also known as David Kerrigan, aged 36, from Drayton Road, Harlesden, and Rosemary Senior, aged 26, of no fixed address, were arrested in Nottingham last Wednesday (September 21).

They have been charged in connection with seven offences which occurred in Hertfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Bedfordshire.

The Hertfordshire offences are alleged to have occurred in Tring.

Brown and Senior have both have been remanded into custody to appear at Harrow Crown Court on October 21.

