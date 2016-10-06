Don’t let fraudsters pocket the millions that could help us all

Fraud is estimated to cost taxpayers in Hertfordshire an estimated £7.8 million every year.

But now local authorities are joining forces to encourage residents to report issues such as empty council houses and people subletting them while secretly living elsewhere.

They also want to hear about people using Blue Badges for disabled parking that don’t belong to them.

Successful prosecutions will result in returning money to the public purse for vital services.

Chris Hayward, cabinet member for resources and performance at Herts County Council, said: “All council services are funded by taxpayers, so when people commit council tax, tenancy or Blue Badge fraud, they are stealing from their whole community.

“If you know a cheat on your street, report them.”

To report suspected fraud in the strictest confidence or to find out more visit www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/spotfraud or phone 0300 123 4033.