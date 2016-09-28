Does more need to be done to manage the risk of flooding?

After the flash flooding of a fortnight ago, Herts County Council is reviewing the county’s Local Flood Risk Management Strategy.

The council works alongside a number of organisations which have responsibility for tackling flooding, which can include advising residents on practical measures they can take to protect themselves and their property.

And the council wants to hear the views of people by Friday (September 30).

Derrick Ashley, cabinet member for environment, planning and transport, said: “The strategy helps us and other organisations to manage the risk of flooding.

“We only have limited resources so it’s important to hear from people what they think we should be prioritising when we investigate flood incidents.

“We’re continuing to lobby the government for additional funding and powers to tackle flooding and hope the results of this consultation will help us make our case.”

Visit www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/floodriskconsult to take part.