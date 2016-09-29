Do you suffer from a respiratory condition?

Do you have a diagnosed  respiratory condition, or care for someone with such a  condition?

If so you are invited to an event being held by Herts  Valleys CCG and West  Hertfordshire Community  Respiratory Service on  Thursday, October 13, from 2-4pm at the Stanborough Centre in St Albans Road, Watford.

Respiratory conditions  include asthma and chronic  obstructive pulmonary  disease (COPD).

The event will be an opportunity to find out about the enhanced community respiratory service, meet the team, say what you think about the service, and ask questions.

Attending will be a respiratory nurse consultant and a respiratory nurse specialist as well as home oxygen provider Baywater Healthcare.

The event will provide details of where the service is available, how people can use it and what they can expect from it.

To find out more or to  book a place contact Sharon  Alderman at Herts Valleys CCG on 01442 284028 or email sharon.alderman@ hertsvalleysccg.nhs.uk

