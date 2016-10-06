‘Disater chef’ mum takes on Raymond Blanc

Mum-of-two Lauren Rukin has been given the dubious accolade of being named one of Britain’s most hopeless cooks.

The Hemel Hempstead woman’s kitchen creations are so catastrophic – one of her sponge cakes ended up like a bouncing ball – that she’s been named and shamed as one of Britain’s worst cooks.

And instead of appearing in Master Chef, Lauren’s won a place in Kenwood’s DISASTER CHEF!

Lauren, 28, loves making birthday cakes for her sons, four-year-old Freddie and Arlo, aged 11 months. The trouble is her culinary ambitions never quite end up the way they are meant to.

From one sponge cake ending up like a bouncy ball which bounced off the patio doors, to another that was completely raw, Lauren now resorts to buying cakes from shops.

An avid Great British Bake Off fan, Lauren hopes being a finalist in this year’s Disaster Chef will help her become a baking queen.

Lauren will now compete against nine other ‘disaster chefs’ in the hope of turning her culinary skills around. She will receive fresh ingredients every week, as well as kitchen equipment.

Weekly video tutorials will be posted online to help the aspiring contestants with their recipe challenges, as well as any other disastrous chefs who wish to follow their progress and pick up a few key kitchen skills along the way.

Lauren will be put to the test and battle it out for one of three places in the final on November 5 in London, where the finalists will compete for a prize package in front of a judging panel which includes Raymond Blanc OBE.

The Disaster Chef who impresses the most with their new found skills and confidence will be crowned Kenwood Chef 2016.

Raymond Blanc, who is Michelin-Star chef as well as an author and television personality, said: “Gastronomy is all about creating new tastes, learning new skills and experimenting. It’s exactly what we’re doing with the Kenwood Disaster Chef Competition – helping less confident cooks connect with food and feed their creativity.

“My own curiosity to learn about food began as a very young child in France and I have not stopped learning since. That is the magic of food.”

Follow Lauren’s journey on www.kenwoodworld.com/uk/disasterchef-2016/