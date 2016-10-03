Did you see car park incident?

Did you see an altercation between a man and a woman in a supermarket car park on Friday night.

The incident happened at around 8.55pm on Friday (September 30) in the Iceland car park, in Victoria Street, St Albans.

They left the area in a dark blue Ford Transit van.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened or who may have seen the van prior to or following the incident.

Anyone who has any information which would assist the investigation should call the Herts Police non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 841 of September 30.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crimefighting charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.