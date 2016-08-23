Crow Farah does the Mobot at popular scarecrow festival

After a victorious Olympic Games in Rio, Mo Farah and Usain Bolt were among the big names who made an appearance at a popular festival – well, in straw form.

The golden duo were among dozens of impressive scarecrows which sprung up at the annual Flamstead Scarecrow Festival, which is now in its 15th year.

Flamstead Scarecrow Festival 2016 Usian Bolt PNL-160819-181529009

Funds raised are still being counted but they will be split between The Friends of St Leonard’s and the Herts Multiple Sclerosis Therapy Centre.

Claire McMurdo, who works at the centre and helped organise the festival, said: “We were very pleased – it was a really good event.

“Thank you to everyone who came along and supported it because it is the people who make it happen. Regardless of the weather, people enjoyed it and it was lovely on Sunday. It’s quite a big event which takes a lot of effort but it helps us keep costs down for everyone that uses the centre.”

Along with the straw Olympians, there were some eye-catching Pokemon scarecrows, the Wizard of Oz cast and even a man sat on the loo! Groups including the Chilterns 20s 30s Walking Group, made sure they stopped off at the festival over the weekend. People voted for their favourites and first place, fittingly, went to the Olympians – created by the Thompson family.

Flamstead Scarecrow Festival 2016 Pokemon Crow! PNL-160819-182416009

Runners-up were the Jenkins family who made a superb Pirates of the Caribbean scene and third place went to the Eency Weency Spider at Wilton Cottage.