Council to spend an extra £1million on potholes - but they don’t know where they plan to do it...

Highways bosses have been handed almost £1million extra cash to repair and fix potholes across the county.

The 77 county councillors have jointly selected the 127 sites for work, many of which have been flagged up by the public but do not currently meet the council’s criteria for emergency repair.

The work will resurface around 16,000 square metres of road throughout the county - the equivalent of more than two rugby pitches.

Unfortunately Hertfordshire County Council said they did not know which roads would be resurfaced.

Terry Douris, Hertfordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways, said: “Hertfordshire’s 3,000 miles of roads are among the busiest in the country, with over 5billion vehicle miles travelled every year, and this inevitably results in wear and tear leading to potholes and defects.

“This year we have spent more than £30million on road maintenance and repairs.

“We have taken time in planning to ensure that this money is used as effectively as possible to improve the condition of our roads.”

The work will start this month in Tring, and will be rolled out to roads across Dacorum over the rest of October.