Council confirm details of additional road resurfacing

Herts County Council have confirmed where they will spend an extra £1million of government cash on tackling potholes.

The authority yesterday announced that it had been handed £943,000 from the Department of Transport’s Pothole Action Fund, with the sites chosen by individual councillors.

Although the council could not initially confirm where this would affect in Dacorum, they have now said the money will be spent on fixing up the B487 Redbourn Road roundabout to Washington Avenue and the Circular Sect.

Over the next few months, around 16,000 square metres of road throughout the county will be resurfaced – the equivalent of more than two rugby pitches.

Terry Douris, Hertfordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways, said: “Hertfordshire’s 3,000 miles of roads are among the busiest in the country, with over five billion vehicle miles travelled every year and this inevitably results in wear and tear leading to potholes and defects. This year we have spent more than £30million on road maintenance and repairs.

“We have taken time in planning to ensure that this money is used as effectively as possible to improve the condition of our roads.”

All works are weather dependent and the scheduled times of planned works are subject to change.