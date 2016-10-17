Could you make an OAP’s Christmas?

The Centre In The Park recreation centre for senior citizens in Hemel High Street is appealing for small gifts that can be given out to clients at its Christmas lunches.

For many of clients this is the only celebration they will have over the festive period and it may often be the only gift they receive.

All donations can be dropped off between 9am-3pm Monday to Friday and will be wrapped by staff.

