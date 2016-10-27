Could you lead Herts Specials?

Herts Police is looking for a new Special Constabulary Chief Officer to lead its team of 250 specials.

The successful applicant would lead the county’s police volunteer workforce, providing strategic direction and business engagement with its communities and workforce.

Herts Police are also looking for more new recruits to join the team of special constables. Visit www.hertspolicecareers.co.uk

