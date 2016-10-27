Core what an apple-based treat

Tring Farmers’ Market will be looking for its own Bake Off champion on Saturday (October 29).

The apple bake-off will be judged at 10.45am, with an array of prizes on offer in Church Square after the entrants have been judged by a selection of Tring foodies.

Entrants have to tackle one of three pre-agreed recipes – for more information email mail@kiwichick.co.uk

