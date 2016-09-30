Concerns grow over missing teenager Chloe Hall

A 16-year-old girl is still missing and police are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Chloe Hall, from Derwent Road in Harpenden, was last seen leaving her home address at 10.30am on Wednesday, September 28.

She is described as 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build with long, light brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey jeans and white plimsolls.

Police say there are concerns for her welfare at this time.

Anyone with information on Chloe’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101.