Community Clean up? They’re lovin’ it! McDonald’s team hit Apsley’s streets

McDonald’s staff, MP Mike Penning, Deputy Mayor of Dacorum David Collins, and Police Community Support Officer Jake Smith collected 35 bags of rubbish over two hours at a community clean-up event by the canal, railway station and cricket club.

The McDonald’s staff all worked for the restaurant in London Road, Apsley.

