Citizens Advice Bureau AGM

Dacorum District Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) will hold its AGM next month.

The meeting will take place at 6pm on November 30, in the committee room of the Hemel Hempstead Methodist Church, Northridge Way, Hemel Hempstead.

The CAB is a free advice service which is open to everyone who lives or works in the borough.

