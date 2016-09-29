Chicken protests outside farm

The Hertfordshire Chicken Save animal rights group were expected to protest outside a Hemel farm this morning (Thursday, September 29).

The group were due to picket in Bell Farm in Shantock Hall Lane, Bovingdon, between 7-11.30am.

The group was not available for comment, but according to their Facebook page protestors were expected to come from across the country.

The group describes its primary aim as bearing “witness to chickens going to slaughter using a love-based community approach” and is linked to other Save groups across the world.