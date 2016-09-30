Car scratch vandal causes ‘thousands of pounds worth of damage’ to 12 cars at Ford garage

A vandal has scratched 12 cars which were on a garage forecourt and police are appealing for witnesses.

The incident happened at 10.50pm on Wednesday, September 14, at Gates Ford garage on Ashley Road in St Albans.

The offender scratched several doors and panels of the cars, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Anyone who has any information which could assist the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number F1/16/3527.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.