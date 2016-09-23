Cancer survivor’s plea to not ignore symptoms

A woman who has been affected by lymphatic cancer is supporting a campaign to raise awareness of the disease and its symptoms.

Joanna McLaughlin, 40, from Tring, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2014 and she has since received treatment which has cured her of the disease.

But now she wants other people to be aware of the illness, as part of a special campaign.

The mum-of-two is supporting the Lymphoma Association’s What’s your Type? campaign.

As Joanna had non-Hodgkin, her cancer could be treated, but it took eight months for medics to diagnose her condition before that took place. Lymphoma can be treatable but can also be a permanent condition.

She suffered night sweats and itching, which are classic symptoms, and she urges other people to speak up when they realise they may be ill.

Joanna, who is married with two daughters aged six and two, said: “If you feel something is not right you must do something about it. Many doctors said I was fine and it’s not their fault, but people must trust there own instincts, as in my case it was life or death if I had not.”

Jonathan Pearce, chief executive of the Lymphoma Association, said: “The specific type of lymphoma someone has is a vital piece of information and should not be forgotten or overlooked by either patients or healthcare professionals. It can make a real difference to how someone copes with their diagnosis and understands their treatment.”