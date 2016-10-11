Cancer survivor from Apsley urges women to think about fertility

A year after her diagnosis and four months since her final chemotherapy appointment, Becky Leach is looking forward to the future.

The 35-year-old who lives in Apsley was diagnosed with breast cancer in November 2015. This month, having fought off cancer, Becky will attend a Breast Cancer Care Moving Forward course, which gives women in the same position a chance to share their experiences.

Becky Leach

And her story started with a discovery which not many people associate with breast cancer. “I first noticed that my nipple had become inverted,” Becky said. “It was very slight at first, and I wasn’t concerned at all, I thought it was probably just a hormonal change.

“I had my sister’s wedding coming up, so I put it to the back of my mind. But when the nipple became even more pulled in, it prompted me to check further, and that’s when I found a lump.”

Becky went to her GP, and when he referred her to the breast clinic on an urgent two-week referral, it hit home that it could be serious. Still, her diagnosis was a shock: “Telling people was truly horrible. My family don’t live nearby so I had to break the news over the phone. Each time I rang someone to tell them I couldn’t say the words without crying.

“Once I got used to the idea of surgery I was OK with it. But I was very nervous about chemotherapy, it just felt like another mountain to climb with far-reaching effects into all parts of my life.”

As a younger woman with breast cancer, Becky realised that chemotherapy might affect her chances of one day having children.

A recent survey by Breast Cancer Care found 53 per cent of younger women diagnosed with breast cancer have no discussion with healthcare professionals about fertility preservation options – which include freezing embryos or eggs.

Becky said: “Once my chemotherapy treatment got the go ahead, there was no mention of fertility preservation options at all.

“I had to raise the fertility question myself. If I hadn’t it wouldn’t have even been on the agenda.

“Your head can feel all over the place after a breast cancer diagnosis, but as a young woman it’s so important you get the chance to pause and think and talk about your future fertility.

She added: “Having all the information and access to support are crucial to help you make a decision you’ll be happy with once you finish treatment and are moving forward with the rest of your life.”

