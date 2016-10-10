Can you help to find missing Victor?

Can you help to find a 52-year-old man who went missing on Friday?

Victor Konneh, who is from London and has links to Watford and Hemel Hempstead, went missing at around lunchtime from Hatfield Remand Court.

He is German and is described as black, of proportionate build, around 5ft 10ins tall, with short afro hair plus a black and grey beard.

Police are growing concerned for his welfare at this time.

Anyone with information about Victor’s whereabouts is asked to contact police via the non-emergency number 101.