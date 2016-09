Can you help police to find a missing man from Hemel Hempstead.

Simon Bunce, 40, was last seen in the Hillfield Road area last night (Monday, September 12) at around 11.40pm.

He is described as white, around 6ft tall and with grey hair. He was wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone who has seen Simon or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Herts Police non‚Äźemergency number 101.