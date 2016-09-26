Bubbles and nibbles at Hemel Hempstead’s first Pitch and Eat food festival

There were mouth-watering treats from all four corners of the globe at the first street food festival of its kind.

Sophie and Katy’s Pitch and Eat took place in Hemel’s Old Town and there was an array of food including Caribbean, Korean, Mexican and Indian.

Pitch and Eat team, form left, Anna, Sophie,Katy and Vicky

The event, in the St Mary’s Close car park, featured Cinnamon Travelling Cafe, Smoke Shack, Nacho Reina and GoGo Gogi Gui.

Choux Stopper, IS Cream, The Craft Beer Shop and the Pitch & Eat Prosecco Bar also pitched up.

“We were delighted – it was a really good turnout,” Sophie said. “It was a bit touch and go with the weather but everyone really enjoyed it.”

The aim is to hold the mini food festival every few months with a special Christmas event already in the pipeline.

Pictch and Eat event at Hemel Hempstead Old Town

Search Pitch and Eat Hemel Hempstead for the latest information.