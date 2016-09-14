‘Brilliant music’ as Berkofest-goers brave the elements

More than 1,000 music-lovers enjoyed every moment of Berkofest and its array of bands despite the miserable weather on Saturday.

Robin Ince kept spirits high as compere and families rocked out to acts such as James Walsh and Republica.

BerkoFest 2016 James Walsh PNL-161209-155947009

And there were memorable performances fromthe likes of Losco Jones, The Hackney Colliery Band, and Miles Hunt and Erica Nockalls, as well as Shane Lamont and the Berkofest House Band.

Event organiser Charlie Hussey said: “A big thank you to everyone who came along and enjoyed it.

“It was a great day and all the social media comments were how saying good it was, except for the weather.

“There was brilliant music and lots of people braved the elements. It was relentless – the weather gods really took the mick. But that’s the risk you take.”

BerkoFest 2016 Republica PNL-161209-155728009

Mr Hussey thanked sponsors B&M Care, Bonnie May and Haresfoot Brewery, as well as the volunteers who made the event possible.