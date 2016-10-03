Bridal boutique opening in Tring

Amelia George Bridal Boutique will officially open on Saturday.

The store in Tring’s Silk Mill Business Park, Brook Street, will specialise in discount designer wedding dresses.

You can also visit the store online at

www.ameliageorge.com or call 01442 767977.

