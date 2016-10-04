BREAKING: No new hospital for West Hertfordshire

Health bosses have announced that there will be no new hospital for West Hertfordshire.

In a statement released at 5.38pm this evening, West Herts Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and West Hertfordshire Hospital Trust said that they would instead develop the existing sites at Watford and St Albans.

And they warned that health campaigners had to back the plans or else “run the risk of finding ourselves at the back of a very long queue for precious NHS funding”.

