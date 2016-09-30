Berkhamsted multi-storey plans given go-ahead

Controversial plans for a multi-storey car park in Berkhamsted town centre have been given the green light.

The structure, in Lower Kings Road, will replace the current 122-space surface level open-air car park behind Waitrose, which is managed by Dacorum Borough Council.

It will be seven half-storeys high, with space for 327 vehicles.

Council leader Andrew Williams reckoned the scheme was a long time coming.

He said: “Back in 2012, in response to both residents and businesses concerns about parking in Berkhamsted, a feasibility study for provision of a multi-storey car park in Berkhamsted was undertaken.

“The report identified a demand for both short-term and long-term parking in Berkhamsted with the likelihood that demand would increase in future. The study also identified that Lower Kings Road was the only appropriate location option for additional town centre parking in Berkhamsted.

“The multi-storey car park has been designed in a way that will minimise the visual impact on the surrounding area and is necessary in order to cope with the predicted increase in demand for town centre parking.

“The location will help the town centre thrive by increasing footfall for businesses in its vicinity and reaffirms the investment by the Council in the support of local businesses and communities.”

> What do you think? Email thegazette@jpress.co.uk