Author signing in Waterstones

Herts author Hazel Eggleton will sign copies of her children’s novels Ghost Of Widdecot Manor and Ghost Of Drumlin Castle on Saturday (October 29).

She will be at Waterstones, Berkhamsted High Street, from 11am.

Other Halloween-themed events at the shop will include spookily-shaped biscuits.

