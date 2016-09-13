Arrest handbook for the vulnerable

Witnesses should contact police on 101.

An new easy-to-read booklet has been developed by Herts Police to help vulnerable people who have been arrested to understand their rights and the process they will go through while in custody.

Temporary chief inspector Mark Ewan said: “This booklet makes it much easier for vulnerable people who have been arrested to understand what will happen and what their rights are.”

