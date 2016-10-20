Ambulance patients report 100 per cent satisfaction

Ambulance patients reported 100 per cent satisfaction in the latest survey by the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST).

Almost 90 people responded to the August patient experience survey, with every respondent either ‘satisfied’ or ‘very satisfied’.

However seven per cent of patients also described the journey in the ambulance as ‘uncomfortable’ or very ‘uncomfortable’.

Kevin Brown, director of service delivery, said: “It is fantastic to see superb results in this latest patient survey, we strive to provide a constant level of excellent patient care with the highest degree of professionalism.

“My thanks to all of our staff who set such high standards for themselves and helped us to achieve an Outstanding rating with the Care Quality Commission (CQC). Also to the people who take the time to complete these surveys, their feedback is vital for us to ensure our service is second to none.”