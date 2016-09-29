Amazon announce new permanent and seasonal jobs in time for Christmas

David Cameron visits Amazon in Hemel Hempstead.

Amazon has announced plans to recruit more than 3,000 new staff at its Hemel Hempstead Fulfilment Centre, including over 1,000 permanent employees.

