Advice for businesses to protect themselves against threats and fraud

Herts Police are running a special event to help businesses to protect themselves online.

The event takes place on Tuesday, September 27, between 9.30am and 12.30pm at Police Headquarters in Welwyn Garden City.

Police cybercrime prevention officers, along with experts from Get Safe Online, Lloyds Bank, Kaspersky Lab and Action Fraud, will be delivering presentations and giving advice on dealing with the latest online threats, as well as how avoid things like mandate fraud, ransomware and phishing scams.

Businesses are invited to send staff along for this free event. To reserve your place register by emailing QSI@herts.pnn.police.uk