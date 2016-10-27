A manor of celebrating Victorian history

Northchurch artist in residence RbbsILYS_Pcx1lINGXXh

Northchurch artist in residence RbbsILYS_Pcx1lINGXXh

0
Have your say

An acclaimed international artist painted the dining room at Norcott Court, a Grade II listed Victorian manor, last week.

Sara Abbott is primarily known for her contemporary animal portraits and vivid landscapes, but she took on this new challenge –a commission to redesign and execute the decor in the dining room of a historically important house.

She said: “It was important for me to take a lead from existing design elements in the house, which have been with the house for hundreds of years.”

Back to the top of the page