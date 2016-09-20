A (fly-)tip-off for some eco-action

Four tonnes of fly-tipped waste and 60 bags of litter were picked up in just four hours as part of an environmental action day in Hemel.

The event was led by Dacorum Council and focused on eyesores such as litter, flytipping and graffiti in Bennetts End, Northend and Cornerhall.

