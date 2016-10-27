999 helicopter lands in Berkhamsted to help at collision site

An air ambulance crew was called to Berkhamsted after a man aged in his 20s was in jured in a collision with a car.

The Magpas Air Ambulance medical team of Doctors Ed Barnard and Maria Smith and Paramedic Chris Hawkins assessed the man, who had what was described as a serious leg injury.

During the incident on the evening of Thursday (October 20), the team provided him with advanced pain relief (giving him A&E level care).

An East of England Ambulance Service Trust paramedic crew then took the man by land ambulance to Watford General Hospital. He was described to be in a stable condition.

The helicopter crew who flew the medical team were Pilot Andy Figg and Crewmember Steve Hunwicks.

The Magpas Air Ambulance operates in the East of England and beyond. Some of the UK’s expert doctors and paramedics volunteer their own time.

They rely on donations and have attended more than 60,000 patients since being founded in 1971,