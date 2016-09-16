81-year-old is victim of Berkhamsted town centre bag snatch

An 81-year-old woman had her handbag snatched from behind in Berkhamsted town centre.

Now police have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

The theft took place between 2.55pm and 3.10pm on Thursday, September 15, as the victim was walking along Greene Field Road.

After taking the bag her male assailant ran away down Lower Kings Road.

Detective Constable Gemma Francis said: “Thankfully the victim was not injured but she has been left understandably shaken by the incident.

“We would like to speak to the man pictured as he may have information about the theft that could prove useful.

“Anyone who recognises the man, or has any other information about the theft, is asked to contact Herts Police via the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference D2/16/842.

“Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers‐uk.org

“No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court.”