£300,000 pot to help vulnerable

editorial image
0
Have your say

Herts County Council has greenlit £300,000-worth of funding for projects to help some of the most  vulnerable residents.

12 schemes will benefit from the cash, including the Sunnyside Rural Trust which supports vulnerable young people and adults into employment, and Mudlarks Community Garden who provide gardening support for the elderly across Hertfordshire by those with learning disabilities.

Back to the top of the page