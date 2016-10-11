£15million healthcare clinic will open today

Parents would prefer their children become a doctor

Parents would prefer their children become a doctor

0
Have your say

A new £15million healthcare clinic in Boundary Way will be officially opened  today.

One Stop Doctors is a private healthcare clinic  offering same-day GP  appointments, dentists, diagnostics and a range of other services under one roof, open 7 days a week.

Bosses say the facility will have a large number of local staffand that it will aim to be the most affordable private healthcare option in Hertfordshire, including a membership plan and ways to spread payment for high cost procedures such as MRI scans.

Mayor of Dacorum Councillor Robert Mclean will officially open the clinic at 2.30pm.

>See photos from the opening in next week’s  Gazette.

Back to the top of the page