Missing man was last seen in the early hours of this morning

Have you seen a man who has gone missing today?

Nigel Hall, who is 50 years old and from Watford, was last seen at home at around 5.50am today (Monday, November 20).

He is described as being white, around 5ft 11in tall, of slim build, wears glasses and has a bald head.

Nigel was last seen wearing a dark blue coat, jeans and black boots; it is believed he may have travelled to the Dacorum area.

Anyone who sees Nigel or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via 101 straight away.