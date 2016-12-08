Missing Jamie Drake, 15, could be in Hemel Hempstead or Tring

Police are urgently trying to find a teenage boy who has been missing since the weekend.

Jamie Drake, 15, was reported missing on Sunday evening (December 4) and it is believed that he may be in the Hemel Hempstead or Tring area.

He is described as white, around 5ft 3in tall, of slim build and with dark straight hair.

He was last seen wearing a T-shirt, black tracksuit trousers, a black hoody and trainers with white soles.

Anyone who sees him, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number 101.