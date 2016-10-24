Milton Keynes dad on trial for murdering his partner

The man accused of murdering his partner Natalie Hemming is due to begin his trial at Luton Crown Court today.

Paul Hemming, 42, denies murdering the mum-of-three from Alderney Avenue, Newton Leys, Milton Keynes.

Natalie, whose children are aged three, six and 10, was last seen alive on May 1 after leaving her mother’s home in Hemel Hempstead.

Her body was found three weeks later, 30 miles away in woodland at Toms Hill in Chandlers Cross.

Hemming has been remanded in custody while awaiting trial.