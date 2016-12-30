MBE and OBE for Hemel’s sporting heroes Jess and Max

Hemel’s Olympic and Paralympic heroes Max Whitlock and Jessica Stretton have rounded off a year to remember by being recognised in the New Year’s Honours.

Max, who claimed a double gold in Brazil, was handed an MBE for services to gymnastics.

And 16-year-old Jess, who is still a studentat Longdean School student was honoued with an OBE for services to archery following her own gold win in the summer.

Also recognised was Hemel man Graham Cook, manager of Albin International Repatriation, who was made an OBE for services to the Armed Forces.

And Kings Langley man Giles Barker, chairman of the Staff Network Group for Disability, Transport for London, was awarded a BEM for services to Transport in London and the Armed Forces Covenant.