Maylands Business Park gets green light for 585,000 sq ft expansion

A scheme to develop Maylands Business Park has made another step further forward.

The Prologis Maylands Gateway development would see up to seven new business units built on land just north of Breakspear Way.

And Dacorum Borough Council has now agreed a resolution to grant planning permission to the plans.

Prologis vice-president Paul Weston said: “We are delighted that our plans for Maylands Gateway are moving forward.

“Hemel Hempstead is an ideal location for many of our customers and there is already a great deal of interest in the site from potential occupiers.

“We have been investing in Hemel Hempstead for almost 20 years and will continue to be an active member of the local community.”

The area being developed was formerly used as the sports grounds for Lucas Aerospace and Kodak, although it has been unused for nearly a decade.

The proposals will also mean new distribution warehouses and a £2million investment in the local road network.

Prologis also say that the scheme will secure more than £80million of private sector investment and when fully delivered would support around 750-1,000 jobs in the manufacturing and logistics sectors.

However residents have been less impressed by the scheme, claiming it will mean more traffic and pollution, and that it will cut off the neighbouring cemetery and nursery.