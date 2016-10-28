Max celebration as Olympic star returns

History-maker Max Whitlock returned to Hemel Hempstead on Saturday, as a special event to mark his Olympic achievements.

Max Whitlock - Live@ Hemel Hempstead saw the former Longdean student meet fans who had seen him become the first-ever Brit to claim an Olympic gymnastics gold during Rio 2016.

Max Whitlock received a grand welcome to Hemel Hempstead on Wednesday.

And later that same day he claimed a second solo gold at the tournament, as well as an individual bronze.

Fans who turned out also got to try a variety of sports, thanks to the likes of Rush Judo, Berkhamsted Gym Club, and a Static Sprint Triathlon.